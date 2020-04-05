Waco ISD to distribute technology and wifi for virtual learning

WACO, Texas- Waco Independent School District will begin the next phase of virtual learning for students in the district.

On Monday, April 6, Waco ISD will begin distributing technology to families who need a device and internet access.

Families that indicated in the survey that they need a device for their student(s) will be able to pick up technology at their child’s campus.

Elementary campuses will mostly be distributing iPads, and middle and high school campuses will mostly be distributing laptops.

Campuses will also be receiving a limited number of mobile hotspots for families without internet access at home who cannot utilize one of the options at wacoisd.org/freeinternet.

Specific directions, including how families with multiple students can pick up technology, can be found here.

A complete schedule of device distribution dates and times can be found here by clicking on technology distribution.

The District will also begin supplementing physical learning materials that families picked up two weeks ago with instructional resources online.

The at-home learning section of the district’s COVID-19 website will be updated to include links to activities for each grade level and educational applications