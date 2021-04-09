Waco ISD to hold Virtual Job Fair for 2021-2022 school year

WACO, Texas – The Waco Independent School District will be conducting an online job fair this Saturday, where those interested in becoming teachers can meet and chat with principals and potentially receive a job offer.

The event will take place online, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Applicants can register prior to the event by going to http://www.wacoisd.org/jobfair. Additional instructions will be sent once an applicant has registered.

Candidates with an application on file with Waco ISD who attend the job fair may be selected for a private interview, and would be eligible to receive a job offer. All positions are posted as they become available, and a complete list of openings can be found at http://www.wacoisd.org/apply.

Source: Waco Independent School District