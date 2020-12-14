Waco ISD to launch free eBook program with Waco-McLennan County Library

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Library is offering free e-Cards to all Waco ISD students, giving access to thousands of online resources including audio and e-books, magazines and electronic databases.

By using a CloudLibrary app on iOS, Android and Windows devices, students will be able to search for books by title, author, subject, genre and other advanced filters.

In addition, a rotating collection of age appropriate and grade-level books – including Spanish language options – will be featured on the home page, and students can interact with texts by creating bookmarks, highlights and notes in the margins.

The partnership allows for checked out material to automatically return, so students will never be charged for overdue eBooks. The district will also have access to master Waco-McLennan County librarians who will offer professional development opportunities for district library staff. Additionally, Waco ISD teachers will receive a free teacher card which increases the amount of materials that can be checked out.

Parents or guardians can now request a free student e-Card at wacoisd.org/ecard. Instructions for accessing digital materials will be shared when the program officially launches in mid-January.

Source: Waco Independent School District