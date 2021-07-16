Waco ISD Trustees approve $10,000 retention bonuses for classroom teachers

WACO, Texas – During Thursday night’s school board meeting, Waco Independent School District Trustees unanimously approved a multi-year plan to pay classroom teachers $10,000 in retention.

The district will use $8.1 million from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant to fund the bonuses over the next three school years.

The retention bonuses are structured in tiered payments depending on teacher start dates. For teachers beginning this August, a total retention bonus of $10,000 will be divided into three payouts across December 2022, December 2023 and September 2024. For new hires starting August 2022, $5,000 will be divided into two payouts across December 2023 and September 2024. New hires starting August 2023 will receive a one-time payment of $2,500 in September 2024.

The Board also approved an additional $500,500 in ESSER funding for retention bonuses for custodians and cafeteria workers. There will be three total payouts based on the employee’s years of service with the district: 0-4 years – $500; 5-9 years – $750; and 10+ years – $1000. The three payout dates are December of 2022 and 2023 and September of 2024.

Source: Waco Independent School District