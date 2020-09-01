Waco, Killeen, College Station Airports to Receive Infrastructure grants from FAA

Waco, TX- Three Central Texas airports will be receiving money from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of a nationwide effort to improve airport infrasturcture.

Waco Regional Airport will receive $2,631,815 , while Robert Gray Army Airfield in Killeen will be receiving $766,666, for terminal building improvements at both facilities. Easterwood Field in College Station will receive $1,155,555 for general airport improvements.

The money is part of a $1.2 billion program for nationwide improvements to the nations airport infrastructure, with around $78.6 Million of that given to Texas facilities.