Waco, Killeen, College Station Airports to Receive Infrastructure grants from FAA

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Waco, TX- Three Central Texas airports will be receiving money from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of a nationwide effort to improve airport infrasturcture.

Waco Regional Airport will receive $2,631,815 , while Robert Gray Army Airfield in Killeen will be receiving $766,666, for terminal building improvements at both facilities. Easterwood Field in College Station will receive $1,155,555 for general airport improvements.

The money is part of a $1.2 billion program for nationwide improvements to the nations airport infrastructure, with around $78.6 Million of that given to Texas facilities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44