Waco Mammoth National Monument celebrating ten years

WACO, Texas – The Waco Mammoth National Monument will celebrate its tenth anniversary this Saturday!

The celebration will feature guest speakers, family activities, a petting zoo, and a cake cutting at noon. The event is free to attend, and dig shelter access will be available at no charge.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

10 a.m. – meet paul barron (one of the men who discovered the site’s first bone)

10:30 a.m. – free, guided nature hike with a master naturalist

11 a.m. – meet calvin smith and david lintz (the men who dug up the site’s fossils)

11:30 a.m. – nature-themed games and prizes with park rangers

12 p.m. – cake cutting with the national parks conservation association, the waco mammoth foundation and representatives from the city of waco and national park service

12:30 p.m. – free, guided nature hike with a master naturalist

1 p.m. – story time with park rangers

1:30 p.m. – meet artist lee jamison (who painted the two murals located inside the dig shelter)

The Waco Mammoth National Monument is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. The park received its designation as a national monument in 2015, and officially opened to the public in 2009.

For more information, you can call 254-750-7946.

