Waco man arrested after running from multiple-car crash on I35 Saturday morning

TROY, Texas – A 23-year-old is sitting behind bars Saturday after police say he fled the scene of a multiple-car crash on I-35.

Troy Police officers were dispatched near mile marker 311 near Big Elm Road around 11:35 a.m. There they found Tyler Warren had fled the scene on foot. He was in a car that was reported stolen out of Limestone County.

Assistance was immediately summoned, with responding agencies including Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, Bell County Sheriff’s deputies, McLennan County sheriff’s deputies, Bell County Constable Pct 4, Lorena PD with K9, and Temple PD with K9.

After a search lasting two hours, Warren was taken into custody without incident along the Union Pacific railroad tracks near Blevins Rd in Falls County.

He was taken to Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco for treatment of minor injuries he received while running from the crash scene.

The offenses for which Warren was wanted included a murder charge from Waco PD, and a warrant for a Parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. There were additional warrants as well.

There were no injuries in the original crash that led to the search.