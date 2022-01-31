Waco Police have arrested a local man in connection with a robbery committed at gunpoint back in September.

Police early on developed Kenya Mathis as a suspect in the incident that occurred in the 1900 block of J J Flewellen Road.

Officers were called to that location at 5:08 p.m. September 29th and met the victim who told them that a man had approached him , displayed a handgun and forced him to hand over his personal items.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mathis who was identified Saturday night during a traffic stop and taken into custody.