Waco man arrested in beating of a woman in Woodway

Woodway police report arresting a 41-year-old Waco man in connection with a December 1st beating of a woman at a Woodway motel.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the Motel 6 in Woodway along with emergency personnel shortly after 1:00 a.m. Decembeer 1 in regard to a woman who was unresponsive.

The woman was transported to the Ascension Providence emergency room.

Officers were able to speak with her about an hour later and were told she had had an argument with a man with whom she had been in a dating relationship in the third floor hallway in the motel and was punched in the head several times after she had been accused of being unfaithful.

She later had a medical episode and passed out.

The man, later identified as Robert Lewis Hampton, had gone.

Officers investigating obtained an arrest warrant and Hampton was arrested Thursday and booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of assault-dating violence-with a previous conviction.