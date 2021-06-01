Waco Man arrested in connection to Memorial Day Murder

Waco,Tx- One man is in custody after police say he murdered his own mother.

33-year-old Lonnie Bishop of Waco was arrested on Monday after Waco Police responded to to a residence in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Waco, TX in reference to a domestic disturbance. As officers arrived on-scene, they met a male on the front porch of the residence. As officers were talking with the male, they heard him say that his mother was dead and that he had killed her.

Out of concern for the male’s mother, the officers took the male into custody and entered the home. After the officers entered the home, they located a female victim lying in a bed with injuries received from blunt force trauma. AMR was called to the scene, and the female victim was confirmed deceased. She has now been identified as 57-year-old Yun Bishop of Waco.

Bishop has been charged with Murder and has been transported to the McLennan County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.