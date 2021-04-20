Waco man charged with assaulting woman, threatening to shoot and kill her

A 45-year-old Waco man is being held in the McLennan County Jail after a domestic argument became violent.
Police spokesman Garen Bynum said officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of McFerrin Avenue about 5:30 p.m. Monday on the reported disturbance.
When they got there, officers were told that a man and woman had been arguing and it became physical with the man assaulting the woman while holding a firearm.
At one point the weapon was pointed at the woman with the man telling her that he was going to kill her.
Officers noted that the woman did receive non-life threatening injuries during the assault to her head.
Officers identified the suspect as 45-year-old Broncha Lamont Rollins and arrested him a short time later.
He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, with his bond set at $10,000.