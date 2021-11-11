Man charged with manslaughter in May, 2020 Waco fatal crash

Nineteen-year-old Angel Guerrero was arrested in Marlin Wednesday on intoxication manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in Waco back in the spring of 2020.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said that on May 13, 2020, Waco Police Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Primrose and Robinson Drive.

When officers arrived, they located one victim ejected from the vehicle, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Emilio Rueda.

The driver of the vehicle, Guerrero, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the investigation a toxicology report was issued, and Waco PD Detectives received this report back on June 30, 2021.

The report showed that Guerrero had multiple drugs in his system at the time of the crash.

An arrest warrant was then issued on July 6, 2021, Marlin police arrested Guerrero Wednesday.

Marlin police say the arrest came as they went to the 1100 block of Ward Street on a disturbance call where several people were fighting in the street.

One of the witnesses at the scene said a vehicle was leaving with officers then conducting a traffic stop.

When running a computer check on the occupants, they determined that Guerrero had the outstanding arrest warrant in the Waco case and took him into custody.