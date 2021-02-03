Waco man charged with soliciting a young girl on social media

Woodway Public Safety officers report a 62-year-old Waco man who said he was aware that communicating in a sexual manner with an under age girl could get him in trouble has been arrested for doing so on social media.

Christopher Dale Oliver was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor following an investigation that identified him as a suspect in a two week long series of chats with what turned out to be an undercover officer.

Investigators say it started on January 10 and at times got very graphic, with the suspect going into detail on what acts he would like to perform and what he would like the person he was communicating with to perform.

There were also multiple requests for intimate pictures.

Police say the identity of the suspect was determined through the investigation and he was asked to come in for an interview.

At that point the arrest warrant was obtained and he was taken into custody.

Officers noted that while he did not actually set up a meeting, the content of the communications and requests for pictures were enough to constitute the solicitation charge, which is a third degree felony.