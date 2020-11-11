Waco man facing multiple charges for assault, weapons, drugs

A 31-year-old Waco man is facing a list of charges following a series of incidents, with some of the charges actually coming while he was being arrested.

Promise Munachi Nwosu was named in an arrest warrant for aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred about 9:35 p.m. August 15 near North 12th Street and West Waco Drive.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said Nwosu was identified as a suspect in an incident in which a firearm was discharged at a woman in a car who drove past Nwosu who was riding on a scooter. Bynum said that investigation was ongoing, with a warrant for Nwosu obtained.

There was a separate warrant for a robbery of an individual that was reported at 2:15 p.m. July 30 in the 1500 block of North 11th Street where a woman was assaulted and personal property taken from her. Police said a woman, later identified as Serenity Poulson was present and took the property in that second degree felony case.

Members of the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force arrested both Poulson and Nwosu about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of North 11th.

During the arrest, a quantity of marijuana and cocaine were located that police said was packed for selling.

A firearm was also recovered and it was determined that Nwosu had a previous felony conviction.

Nwosu was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, robbery, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance ( cocaine) over four grams under 200 grams, delivery of marijuana under five pounds and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Serenity Jamie Nicole Poulson was booked in on the drug and robbery charges.