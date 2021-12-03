Waco man held after fleeing police and crashing in Killeen

A 39-year-old Waco man was being held on $100,000 bond in the Bell County Jail after earlier fleeing from police at high speed and crashing in Killeen.

Killeen police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, a maroon sedan, after they said the driver failed to signal properly before making a turn.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said there were two people in the car – one that officers said was a suspect in a crime they were investigating.

Police said the driver failed to stop, and took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later found off the road near the intersection of Gateway Drive and East Central Texas Expressway, where it appeared to have been in a crash with another vehicle.

When it was found, there was no one in it.

The occupants were later found with the driver being identified as Anthony Al Chambers, of Waco. Chambers and a female passenger in the car were both taken into custody – with Chambers booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday night.