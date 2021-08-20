Waco man indicted in death of his mother

A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a 33-year-old man arrested earlier this year in the death of his own mother.

Lonnie Bishop of Waco was arrested after Waco Police responded to a residence in the 700 block of N. 11th St. in Waco, TX in reference to a domestic disturbance.

As officers arrived on-scene, they reported that they met a man later identified as Bishop on the front porch of the residence who said that his mother was dead and that he had killed her.

The officers took the Bishop into custody and entered the home, where they located a woman lying in a bed with injuries police said appeared to be from blunt force trauma.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, and the woman was confirmed dead.

She was identified as 57-year-old Yun Bishop of Waco.

Bishop was charged with Murder and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

He has remained there since his arrest on a $500,000 bond and on a parole violation warrant.