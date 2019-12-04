Waco man on trial for sexual assault of a child

WACO, Texas – Clyde Vanterpool was in court Wednesday for the second day of a trial charging him with Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault of a Child.

Testimony began Tuesday in the 54th District Court in Vanterpool’s case. Prosecutors say Vanterpool picked up two runaway teenage boys in December 2015 and took them back to a home.

Once there, Vanterpool allegedly bought cigarettes and alcohol for the boys before engaging in sexual activity with him.

Afterwards, prosecutors claim Vanterpool took the boys, who were both underage at the time, back to the park.

Testimony is expected to continue Thursday.