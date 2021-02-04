Waco man sentenced to federal prison on firearms charge

A federal judge in US District Court in Waco has sentenced 32-year-old Brayshon Negale Cummings to the maximum ten years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

On May 4, 2020, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco Police officers and McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cummings in Waco on a Falls County arrest warrant for an aggravated assault stemming from a shooting incident the day before.

Cummings had been sought for his suspected involvement in a shooting incident at a field in falls County where a party was being held and that had over 200 people present.

Falls County investigators said that Cummings had gotten into an argument with another man and shots were fired.

The other man was shot six times and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Cummings was picked up by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.T. unit on Faulkner Lane in east Waco the next day

At the time of his arrest, Cummings was in possession of a Century Arms AK-47.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ordered Cummings to pay a $500 fine and to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Cummings pleaded guilty to the felon-inpossession charge on September 15, 2020.

His criminal history reveals prior felony convictions for aggravated assault, unlawfully carrying a firearm, assault-bodily injury and evading arrest/detention.

This case and arrest was part of a joint operation called Operation Undaunted which federal authorities say is a commitment to combat violence and restore peace to Central and West Texas communities.

“Taking violent actors off the streets is a priority,” stated U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer.

“We simply cannot, and will not, stand idly by and watch as violent criminals take over the streets of our communities and harm innocent victims.”

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco Police Department and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.



