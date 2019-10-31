Waco man sentenced to life in federal prison for armed bank robberies

A federal judge sentences a Waco man to life in federal prison.

25-year-old Dallas Scott Bohanan was sentenced Thursday for committing two armed bank robberies – one of which resulted in Bohanan firing his weapon at a police officer. This was announced by U.S. Attorney John F. Bash and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division.

Bohanan pleaded guilty on May 14 to three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of bank robbery.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright sentenced Bohanan to life imprisonment on each of the firearms charges to run concurrent with each other.

Judge Albright also sentenced Bohanan to 97 months imprisonment on each of the bank robbery charges to run concurrent with each other, but consecutive to the life sentence previously mentioned.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Albright ordered Bohanan to pay a $250,000 fine and $12,130.46 in restitution.

By pleading guilty, Bohanan admitted to robbing the Temple Santa Fe Community Credit Union located on West Avenue A in Temple on November 23, 2016, and stealing approximately $4,550 cash. He also admitted to robbing the Pointwest Bank located on North Hewitt Drive in Hewitt on February 5, 2019, and stealing approximately $3,500 cash.

Bohanan further admitted to discharging firearms during those two bank robberies, as well as during a third bank robbery on November 15, 2016, at the Chase Bank on North New Road in Waco.

According to court records, as he exited the Pointwest Bank on February 5, 2019, Bohanan fired at least two rounds in the direction of a responding law enforcement officer. Bohanan left the scene in what authorities believe was the same vehicle used in the previous armed bank robberies.

A vehicle chase ensued from Hewitt to Waco. During the pursuit, Bohanan allegedly fired two shotgun rounds at a chasing police vehicle. One of those rounds struck an officer in the arm.

Bohanan ultimately lost control of his vehicle and crashed. He managed to leave the crash site on foot, but was later apprehended by Waco Police officers.

The FBI, together with the Hewitt, Temple and Waco Police Departments, investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Source: United States Attorney’s Office