Waco mask order extended until July 7th

WACO, Texas – Tuesday was a record-breaking day in McLennan County – where 50 new cases of COVID-19 put the county over the 400 mark.

As these numbers came out, the Waco City Council extended the mask order until July 7th. Mayor Kyle Deaver issued the original proclamation last week – mandating the use of face masks in local businesses and public places. The order applies to anyone ten years and older.

The mask must cover the nose and mouth in any public place where it is hard to maintain six feet of social distance. The order also says masks must also be worn in business premises or other facilities.