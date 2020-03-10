Waco mayor to discuss 2020 Census

WACO, Texas – The 2020 Census is right around the corner, with initial invitations being sent out in Waco starting this Thursday.

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver says Census responses will help shape the future of Waco and McLennan County – and for every person who is not counted, McLennan County stands to lose approximately $15,000 in funding over the next ten years.

Mayor Deaver will be on the front steps of City Hall this Thursday to talk more on the Census’ impact.

You can also visit WhyICountWaco.org for more details.

