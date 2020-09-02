Waco, McLennan County discuss spread of COVID-19

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan County held a joint press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss how the county is handling the Coronavirus.

Officials discussed when the restrictions put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19 would be lifted – but with the United States approaching 6,000,000 confirmed cases and 185,000 deaths, it may be longer then we wanted.

Experts agree the mandatory mask mandate will remain in place until we see a significant decrease in the spread of the virus.

“If we’re experiencing low case counts, like zero to one per 100,000, then we are in a self-containment phase. That would certainly ease my mind. I also think when we have a vaccine, we would have a large portion of the population vaccinated or have contracted the illness and have recovered. Then I would feel confident we could go back to normal. But that is going to be a long ways away,” says Dr. Marc Elieson, with Baylor Scott & and White Medical Center.

Officials also discussed Baylor Universities COVID-19 cases.

One week after students returned to campus, the university has seen 490 active cases of the Coronavirus. Many of these cases are believed to have come from students living off campus.

The university is providing isolation rooms for students who live on campus and have tested positive, and they are asking for anyone who lives off-campus to self isolate in their homes.

Officials are asking students who have tested positive to not travel home, but rather to quarantine in Waco.

“Isolated or quarantining in place makes the most sense. Sending people off that have the illness could infect people in transit. I think staying put is wise,” says Dr. Elieson.

Baylor University is also conducting its own contact tracing and has launched ongoing COVID-19 surveillance testing to help stop the spread of the virus.