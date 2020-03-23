Waco-McLennan County EOC Update: March 23rd

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 3 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 20. One case is hospitalized.

The Public Health District will announce the case count by press release, social media and the website every afternoon.

City of Waco Public Information Officer Larry Holze sent out a coordinated collection of information to the public on Monday afternoon.

Here is Monday’s update from various City of Waco departments and other local providers during the COVID-19 Coronavirus response.

Waco-McLennan County Library Curbside Book Pickup

To help provide things for citizens to do when confined, library card holders can order books from the online catalog and schedule them to be picked up at any of the four library locations.

When the books arrive at the requested location, a time will be set and library card holders can call the location when they arrive and a staff member will bring it out to the waiting car. Books can be returned at drop boxes at all four locations.

Waco Water Office Closed

The City of Waco Water Offices at 425 Franklin Avenue are closed due to the COVID-19 Declaration issue. Customers can still make payments via the drive thru, drop box, online, the Call Center – 299-2489, and H-E-B stores. For new service, disconnections, problems and other information, you can contact the call center 299-2489 (including after hours.)

Waco Water Distribution

The City of Waco is requesting that all customers in the Highway 84 corridor and areas west of Hewitt Dr., conserve water as much as possible and stop all outdoor irrigation tomorrow (March 24), between 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

City staff has discovered a leaking expansion joint inside the Ritchie Road Elevated Storage Facility. The leak is significant and requires immediate action to prevent a catastrophic failure and sudden loss of pressure.

Replacement of the expansion joint is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, March 24. To facilitate the repair, the tank will be removed from service at 8:00 a.m. The city anticipates returning the tank to service by 10:00 p.m. the same day.

During the time the tank is offline, all customers in the area will be served from the Old McGregor Road Ground Storage Facility. Although this facility should adequately service all customers in the area, normal redundancy and storage capacity will be significantly reduced during these 14 hours.

All water customers should be mindful of usage and remember that irrigating outdoors during the daytime hours is generally an inefficient and wasteful use of water.

Conservation of water is always important. Using water wisely helps to ensure an adequate supply is available for everyone. For water conservation tips and ideas, you can visit www.wacowater.com.

Waco Municipal Court

Court fine payments can be made online or placed into the Court’s Safe Drop Box. For documented timely appearances, to turn in any documents, or request options to dispose of your citation, this can be done through the Court’s Safe Drop Box.

Please complete and seal the Court Safe Drop Box envelopes that are provided. Envelopes are provided in English and Spanish. The Court’s Safe Drop Box is located to the right, inside the Community Service & Municipal Court Bldg. at 201 W. Waco, Waco, TX 76707. Court dockets/hearings that were previously set will be reset with a future date. Please be sure to notify the Court of any address change.

Source: City of Waco