Waco-McLennan County evening vaccination clinics begin Thursday

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer evening COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting May 6th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center at 100 Washington Ave. in Waco and continuing every Thursday in May.
The clinic is open to people 18 years of age and older. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments can be made online here or by calling (254) 750-1890.
Vaccination Schedule at the Waco Convention Center for May 2021
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Moderna)
- Thursday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Moderna)
- Friday: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Moderna)
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Johnson and Johnson)