Waco-McLennan County Health District identifies main cause of recent COVID-19 spread

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has identified the main cause of the recent COVID-19 spread.

They say it comes due to social activity, and that people are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 from someone they know, who doesn’t know they have it, than a complete stranger.

There were 23 family and friend-related clusters reported last week. The spread can happen at family gatherings or between friends meeting for dinner. The district says special occasions are especially risky because people are unlikely to make social distancing and mask use part of these events.

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, the district says it is important to celebrate safely, and that social distancing is the best strategy when socializing with family and friends. A person can be contagious and capable of spreading COVID-19 before they are symptomatic. Keeping six feet apart from others, wearing a mask, washing hands often and disinfecting high-touch areas are essential to slowing the spread.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you develop any of these symptoms, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider to determine if you have COVID-19.

Source: City of Waco