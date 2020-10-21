Waco-McLennan County holds Coronavirus press conference

WACO, Texas – Waco-McLennan County commissioners held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Governor Greg Abbott made the decision to reopen bars over a week ago, and McLennan County followed soon after.

Officials say it’s too soon to tell if bars reopening their doors will affect COVID numbers in McLennan County.

A recent study done by the CDC showed that people are more likely to catch COVID-19 after being in an indoor restaurant or bar.

Officials say that it is important to remain vigilant and to wear a mask if you do plan on heading out.

“Indoor restaurants and bars are the highest risk of many of the activities that you can engage in, including public transportation and work and some of those things. I do think that none of us should get a false sense of security of being outside, as well. If you go to an outdoor restaurant, you need to wear a mask as much as possible,” says Dr. Ben Wilson with the Family Health Center.

City officials would also like to remind everyone that cloth masks are recommended on Halloween this year, and that a typical Halloween mask should not be used as a substitute.