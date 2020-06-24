Waco, McLennan County leaders discuss face mask concerns

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco issued a face-covering mandate last week, and recently extended it to July 7th.

On Wednesday, city and McLennan County leaders discussed the rise in COVID-19 cases and took questions.

Some people wanted to know if the increase could be attributed to recent rallies and protests. Dr. Mike Hardin, of the Waco Family Medicine Residency program says there is no evidence of this being the case, and he added there is no obvious pattern to the illness.

“The truth is much more believable than just outright silly myth,” Dr. Hardin says. “So to be clear there, there is absolutely no evidence of hypercapnia. That’s high CO2 levels in the blood related to daily, and even long term use of a mask for the general public.”

Another person questioned whether wearing a mask could make someone sick. Dr. Hardin did echo that people who have trouble breathing should not wear a mask.