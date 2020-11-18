Waco-McLennan County leaders suggest hosting a smaller Thanksgiving this year

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and McLennan County held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest surge of COVID-19 cases within the community.

Health officials using their time to discuss the upcoming holiday season and COVID-19.

The county is seeing a spike in Coronavirus cases, and officials are worried that Thanksgiving will bring even more cases to the area.

They are suggesting that you spend the holiday with your household only this year.

If you do decide to invite people to your home, health experts suggest making sure that chairs are kept six feet apart, everyone wears a mask, setting up tables outside if you can, and to invite as few people as possible into your home.

“With Thanksgiving coming up, we want to be really careful. We’re already seeing a….I hate to use the word….explosion – but a big uptick in cases and hospitalizations. While we do have the capacity right now to take care of patients, we don’t want to have to take care of patients we don’t have to take care of. If we can prevent this, let’s work together. Let’s be safe and let’s be wise,” says Dr. Marc Elieson, with Baylor Scott & White.

For more ideas on how to keep your Thanksgiving COVID free, you can click here.