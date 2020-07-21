Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director fired

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Brenda Gray.

The Waco McLennan County Public Health District no longer has a director. Dr. Brenda Gray was let go Tuesday from the position she has held since June of 2019.

So far, no one from the City of Waco and McLennan County has come forward with a reason for the termination.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Gray and the health district told the city of Waco what measures they will take to combat the coronavirus at a city council meeting Tuesday.

Dr. Gray has headed a team that has been designed to be proactive in the fight against the rapidly spreading global disease.

Since then, McLennan County has seen more than 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.

Dr. Gray became the director of the Waco McLennan County Public Health District after Sherry Williams retired. Williams worked for the district for more than two decades.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44