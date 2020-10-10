Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announces 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced 55 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Saturday.
The total number of cases to date is 8,934.
There are 476 estimated active cases, and 8,333 estimated cases who have recovered.
Fifty cases are hospitalized. Of the 50 hospitalized, 40 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine cases are on ventilators. Sadly, one additional death has been recorded, a 91-year-old man. There has been a total of 125 deaths in McLennan County.