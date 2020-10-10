Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announces 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced 55 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Saturday.

The total number of cases to date is 8,934. 

There are 476 estimated active cases, and 8,333 estimated cases who have recovered.

Fifty cases are hospitalized. Of the 50 hospitalized, 40 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine cases are on ventilators. Sadly, one additional death has been recorded, a 91-year-old man. There has been a total of 125 deaths in McLennan County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Cosmos

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected