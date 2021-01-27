Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announces new director

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District are pleased to announce the selection of LaShonda M. Malrey-Horne as the new Director of Public Health Services at the Health District.

LaShonda was selected from a large pool of applicants, and was interviewed and unanimously approved by the McLennan County Public Health District Board made up of representatives from the participating cities in McLennan County.

Malrey-Horne has more than 15 years of experience in community health services, primarily in the Tyler, Texas area – which is known for its outstanding medical facilities. She holds a Master of Public Health degree from A.T. Still University in Kirksville, MO, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Health Studies from Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas.

Most recently she has served as Operations Section Chief for the Regional Health and Medical Operations Center at the Texas Department of State Health Services in Tyler. Her experience includes work in both the public and private sectors of health services and brings a vast knowledge, experience and energy to the McLennan County Public Health District.

Waco Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson, who has been leading the search as well as filling in as acting Director of the Public Health District, said: “We are very pleased to bring Ms. Malrey-Horne to our community to lead our public health services. She has a well-rounded background in public health, the technical and relational skills to lead our public health district now and into the future.”

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said: “Ms. Marley-Horne definitely stood out during our comprehensive and collaborative search process for a new Director. I am excited for the broader community to see the energy and excitement she will bring to Public Health in Waco and McLennan County.”

Newly-elected Chairman of the Public Health District Board Hector Sabido said: “I am very excited to welcome Ms. Malrey-Horne to our wonderful city! I believe she has the leadership to help our community move forward in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, while still addressing other health concerns and issues. I look forward to the great things she will accomplish for the Health District.”

The City of Waco and the Waco McLennan County Public Health District are pleased to welcome LaShonda to Waco. Her first day on the job will be March 1st.

Source: City of Waco