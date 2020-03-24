Closings
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District closed to public

WACO, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Pubic Health District and Community Services buildings is closed to the public starting March 24th.

A few employees will be in the building if needing to be contacted:

  • Deliveries/Mail/Pick-up  254-750-5417 
  • Birth/Death Certificates  254-750-5469  registrar@wacotx.gov

The following services will be available by appointment only. 

