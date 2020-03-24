Waco-McLennan County Public Health District closed to public

WACO, Texas- The Waco-McLennan County Pubic Health District and Community Services buildings is closed to the public starting March 24th.
A few employees will be in the building if needing to be contacted:
- Deliveries/Mail/Pick-up 254-750-5417
- Birth/Death Certificates 254-750-5469 registrar@wacotx.gov
The following services will be available by appointment only.
- Immunizations 254-750-5422 bennyu@wacotx.gov
- WIC 254-750-5474 wic_txin@wacotx.gov
- STD Clinic 254-750-5498 cevans@wacotx.gov
- Environmental Health 254-750-5464 envhealth@wacotx.gov
- OSSF 254-299-2407 www.wacomclennanphd.org