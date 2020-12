WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 147 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. Twenty cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 16,274.

There are 975 estimated active cases, and 15,066 estimated cases who have recovered.

One hundred and three cases are hospitalized. Of the 103 hospitalized, 81 cases are McLennan County residents. Thirteen are on ventilators.

There are no new deaths to report. The total number of deaths is 233.