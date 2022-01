WACO, Texas – January 6 was the last day at work for Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine.

You’ve seen her on FOX 44 News several times over the last three years – helping us give you information about COVID-19 and the effort to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

Craine has worked for the Health District for 20 years, and has decided to retire. We at FOX 44 News wish her all the best!