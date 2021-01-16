Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to hold free vaccination clinic next week

Waco,Tx- More vaccines are coming to mclennan county next week, and the city is working to make the sign-up process smoother .

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received an allotment of 1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of the of the State’s Vaccination Hub program. Supply continues to be very limited, but the Health District expects to receive additional shipments of vaccine in the coming weeks and is prepared to host more vaccination clinics to meet community needs.

A free vaccination clinic, by appointment only, for people who are eligible under Phases 1A and 1B is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week at the Waco Convention Center (100 Washington Avenue in Waco) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

To provide greater community access to registration, there will be two registration periods available for this clinic. Registration will be available by phone and online on Sunday, January 17th beginning at 1:30 p.m. and on Monday, January 18th beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Register online at: https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/waco-covid19 or by calling (254) 750-1890 to register by phone. The call center and online registration portal will close each day after registration slots are full. For more clinic information visit: www.covidwaco.com.