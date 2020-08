WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is reporting forty-seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,760.

There are 1,732 estimated active cases, and 3,949 estimated cases who have recovered.

Forty-seven cases are hospitalized. Of the 47 hospitalized, 32 cases are McLennan County residents. Seventeen cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 79 deaths in McLennan County.