Waco middle school students honored for academic achievements

WACO, Texas – Some Waco middle school students received a surprise visit on Thursday because of their academic achievements.

The six students earned state recognition by the Duke Talent Identification Program for their scores on the ACT or SAT exams. One also received national recognition.

School district staff went to the homes of the students armed with a special lawn sign, balloons and a cake to congratulate them on the accomplishment.

65,000 students took the tests nationally, and less than four percent received national recognition.

Our congratulations go out to all of the students honored for their achievements.