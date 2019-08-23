Waco mother of seven sentenced for multiple meth trips

A 34-year-old Waco woman who is the mother of seven has been sentenced to 150 months in federal prison in a methamphetamine distribution case.

Jackline Hotencia Ramirez had entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver 5.34 kilograms or 11.7 pounds of meth.

In imposing the sentence, the court in Brownsville noted the number of drug trafficking trips Ramirez had made and the damage meth causes on both sides of the border along with the money she got for doing the job.

At the hearing, Ramirez asked the court for leniency given that she is a mother of seven children, the youngest of which is four years old.

Federal papers indicate that on June 26, 2018, Ramirez entered the United States through the port of entry in Brownsville driving a Nissan Maxima with two of her minor children.

During inspection, authorities discovered the nearly six kilograms of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.

The investigation showed that Ramirez have previously made about five trips to Waco and Houston to deliver drugs and return the drug proceeds for delivery in Matamoros, Mexico.

She received between $4,000 and $6,000 for each trip she made.

She remained in custody Friday pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined.