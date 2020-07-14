Waco Municipal Court closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WACO, Texas- Judge Christopher Taylor has elected to close Waco Municipal Court for at least 14 days after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The 14 days gives employees who may have been exposed while at work to quarantine for the protection of both staff and citizens.

Although all staff and citizens who have visited the Court have been required to wear face coverings, the City is taking these steps to protect everyone and to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Waco Fire Department is doing a complete disinfection of the entire facility.

Any business with the Court can be handled online or by using the safe drop box located at the Court.