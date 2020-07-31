Waco Municipal Court reopens next week

WACO, Texas – The Waco Municipal Court will be opening back up on Monday, August 3.

This comes after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. Judge Christopher Taylor elected to close the Court for at least 14 days in order for other employees who may have been exposed while at work to quarantine for the protection of both staff and citizens.

Although all staff and citizens who have visited the Court have been required to wear face coverings, the City took these steps to protect everyone and to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Waco Fire Department did a complete disinfection of the entire facility. People can continue to conduct their business with the Court online, or by using the safe drop box located at the Court.

This same procedure was in effect when the Court was closed during the Shelter-in-Place Order.

Source: City of Waco

