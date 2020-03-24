Waco Municipal Courts closed due to COVID-19

WACO, Texas – Due to COVID-19 concerns and the Shelter in Place order, many businesses and government offices in Waco are closed.

The Municipal Court is not any exception. The court has been closed since Friday, but the building itself is not off limits. If you do have any business needing to be conducted through the court, you can use a drop box inside of the building.

“You can go in. There’s a drop box inside, and an envelope,” says Larry Holze, City of Waco Spokesperson. “You can fill out the paperwork there and put in the drop box. You’ve done your due diligence and what can be done right now with the courts being closed.”

And if you have any coronavirus concerns, you can also go the Municipal Court’s website and fill out the paper work online.