Waco murals highlight mask safety

WACO, Texas: 17 murals made by 17 different local artists are sprouting up across Waco to promote the importance of mask safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Creative Waco’s executive director Fiona Bond wanted to take a positive approach to showing COVID safety.

“Everything is very serious at the moment and the idea is that this is a really interactive, fun way to say ‘you know, if we’ve got to do this, let’s make this fabulous and enjoyable and celebrate what we have to do to protect each other,” Bond said.

Vincent Thomas has been making art since he was a kid growing up in East Waco but never had done a piece of this magnitude before.

His “sun mural” is now being featured on Elm Avenue, just a few blocks from his childhood home.

“I wanted to use the sun element in my piece for COVID to spread the light and not COVID,” Thomas said. “It’s this meditative piece so you can sit down and get in a yoga position and just soak in the sun and breathe some fresh air.”

Creative Waco decided to make the projects interactive, making a photo competition with anyone who uses the #WacoSafe.

“So the #WacoSafe is actually the competition hashtag and it’s the campaign hashtag,” Bond said. “We have five fabulous baskets of goodies to give away to the winners.”

The artwork is also aimed to make the prospect of wearing a mask not all that bad.

“Every artist has taken a different approach, it’s so creative, it’s so invitational,” Bond said. “It just makes it feel like really it’s not that difficult a thing and it’s celebratory of what we can do to help our community right now.”