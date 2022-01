Waco Police say the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested a suspect in the death of 39-year-old Dusty Bethke.

Marshals picked up 22-year-old Jeremiah Darnel Walker in Waco on Tuesday.

Bethke died after being shot on August 23rd, 2021. Police found him after he crashed his car into a fence near the 3100 block of Daughtry Avenue. An ambulance took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A judge has not set a bond for Walker as of Tuesday evening.