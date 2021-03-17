Waco murder suspect named in Bellmead robbery case

An 18-year-old arrested as a third suspect in a Waco murder case has had additional charges of aggravated robbery filed in connection with a Bellmead case.

McLennan County Jail records showed that bond for Pablo Joaquin Villarreal went from $300,000 to $450,000 with the additional charge.

Villarreal had been arrested by the U.S. Marshal Lone Star Task Force Tuesday morning as the third suspect in the murder of Jatron Thomas who was shot to death October 15th in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.

Ocie Bernett, also 18 years old, was arrested early in January and 17-year-old Onobia Swyna Bernett was arrested last Friday.

Details on the robbery were not immediately available as of Wednesday morning.