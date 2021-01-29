Waco NAACP Criminal Justice series starts Monday

Waco’s NAACP is holding a special series of discussions over Zoom in February to mark Black History month.

The first will be help on Monday, February 1st. There will be a discussion about the film, True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.

The NAACP has acquired free access to the film and is asking that people who plan to attend the discussion, watch the movie ahead of time. You can watch it for free here.

To register for the Criminal Justice series, follow this link.

The other discussions will take a look at the trial of George Zimmerman and the death of Breonna Taylor.