Waco neighborhood shooters still at-large

WACO, Texas – After a week filled with gunfire around the city, Waco Police are still looking for the people responsible.

Two shootings rocked the community Wednesday in the neighborhoods of Mountainview Road and Ethel Avenue. The shootings had long-time residents wondering if they would be safe in their own homes.

Witnesses from both scenes say they saw a silver sedan driving away after the shots were fired.

Two men were arrested Saturday night for gun-related charges, as they both fired shots. A judge set their bonds at $250,000 for each charge.

Police, however, say these men are not being connected to the neighborhood shootings as of now.

Investigators say they are still working to identify the shooters.