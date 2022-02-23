WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has rescheduled the northbound

Interstate 35 mainlane traffic shift from US-84/Waco Drive to N Loop 340, due to expected weather events this week.

The shift was originally scheduled to occur this week, with closures set to begin on Tuesday.

To prepare for the shift, TxDOT plans to close alternating northbound mainlanes from N Loop 340 to Craven Avenue, and the northbound entrance ramp near N Loop 340 nightly – from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4, from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Crews also plan to close the northbound exit ramp to N Loop 340 (Exit 339) nightly – from Monday, February 28 to Friday, March 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. These closures will allow crews to move barriers, stripe, and shift traffic onto the newly-reconstructed northbound mainlanes.

All northbound traffic from US-84/Waco Drive to N Loop 340 is expected to be shifted, with ramps open by Friday morning. Traffic will remain two lanes in each direction as crews complete work on the inside north and southbound I-35 mainlanes.

Schedules are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. You can plan ahead and visit waco4bmap.org for real-time traffic and pedestrian crossing information on I-35 through Waco.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation