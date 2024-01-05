Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — When you are ready to take down your Christmas tree, the City of Waco and Keep Waco Beautiful are ready to take it out of your hands.

Here are the tips they recommend:

Real Christmas trees can be easily reused or recycled for mulch. Remove the tree stand and all decorations, nails, plastic bags, and other wrappings from the tree. Flocked trees are accepted. For Waco residents:

• Trees can be placed at Waco curbside on your normal garbage pickup day during green waste weeks. Trees taller than 5 feet should be cut in half to be collected during regular curbside brush pickup.

• Trees can be dropped off at Heritage Square (300 Austin Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, January 6th. Trees will be mulched along with any brush collected.

If you have questions about Waco options, please call (254) 299-2612 or go to waco-texas.com. For information about the Keep Waco Beautiful event, please call (254) 339-1077 or e-mail kwacob@gmail.com.

Killeen is also holding a Christmas Tree recycling event on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will be at the Special Events Center located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive.

The City of Temple is also offering several options for free Christmas tree recycling until January 9th. After you’ve taken off the decorations, you can drop off live trees at 3015 Bullseye Lane or 602 Jack Baskins Drive. You can also drop off your live tree from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at 2611 E. Ave. H. If that doesn’t work, you can also leave your tree out for bulk and brush pickup.