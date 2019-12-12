Waco online water payment portal breached

WACO, Texas – Wacoans paying their water bill this fall could be at risk of having their personal information fall in the wrong hands due to a breach in the city’s online payment portal.

Click2gov is the third party vendor that handle’s the city’s water bills and they reported their application code had been breached. This means bill payers’ names, addresses and credit card information could be at risk.

“They only have the credit card information. They don’t have social security numbers or any other personal information,” City of Waco spokesperson Larry Holze said. “They notified us that several thousand people, actually we mailed out eighty eight — eighty two hundred I believe it was — letters to those people who they identified that their information could have been compromised.”

The vendor informed Waco that the system had been breached over a month a go – on November 8. The city says it did not have all the information until now.

“The timing was based on their discovery and then the research that they did to see who was or was anybody impacted by it,” Holze said.

With approximately 8,200 warning letters being sent out to residents whose information may be at risk, roughly two-thirds of those who use the online portal monthly in Waco are at risk. Anyone who did not pay through the online portal is not at risk of losing their personal information through this breach.

“We are asking our customers, our city of Waco water customers, to check their credit card bills or statements, check with their financial institutions just to make sure that they don’t see erroneous or wrong charges going against their account, immediately notify them to take care of that,” Holze said.

The city has also set up an assistance hotline for citizens with questions about the breach, that phone number is: 833-947-1419. The hotline will be manned from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No victims of the breach have notified the city yet.