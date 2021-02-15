Waco opens warming centers

The City of Waco is opening warming centers as the temperature outside dip into the single digits.

The warming centers are at the Waco-Multipurpose Center (1020 Elm Ave.), South Waco Community Center(2815 Speight), and Highland Baptist Church(3014 Maple Ave.).

These centers will provide temporary shelter for people who lost power because of the snow storm and need to get out of the cold.

Cots are on the way so people can stay overnight. COVID-19 restrictions, like mask wearing, will be enforced.

The power is on at all three locations, but there is a possibility of a power outage at any moment.

People are encouraged to bring their own snacks, blankets, and clothes.